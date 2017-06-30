‘Morning Joe’ Co-Hosts Hit Back At Trump In Op-Ed: He’s ‘Not Well’

The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinksi and Joe Scarborough on Friday morning published an op-ed in the Washington Post declaring that President Donald Trump is “not well” and that he should stop watching their show.

Trump launched a vicious, personal attack on Brzezinksi Thursday morning, tweeting that she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” at his Mar-a-Lago resort around New Year’s Eve. His tirade drew condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Brzezinski and Scarborough called out Trump for his “obsession” with their show.

“The president’s unhealthy obsession with ‘Morning Joe’ does not serve the best interests of either his mental state or the country he runs. Despite his constant claims that he no longer watches the show, the president’s closest advisers tell us otherwise. That is unfortunate. We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to ‘Fox & Friends,'” they wrote.

They also disputed Trump’s claim that they tried to see him at Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

“Mr. Trump claims that we asked to join him at Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row. That is false. He also claimed that he refused to see us. That is laughable,” they wrote in the Washington Post, adding that Trump had actually invited them to join him.

The co-hosts ridiculed Trump for criticizing Brzezinski’s appearance and disputed that she had a face lift.

“Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal. And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift,” they wrote.

They also revealed that the White House at one point threatened them with a negative story in the National Enquirer.

“This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas,” the co-hosts wrote.