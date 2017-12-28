TPM Livewire

Moore Is Still Not Conceding, But Says He Has ‘No Regrets’ After Official Loss

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Henagar, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published December 28, 2017 4:15 pm

Unsuccessful Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday said he has “no regrets” about unsuccessfully challenging his Democratic opponent’s victory and refusing to concede the Senate election he lost earlier in December.

“I have no regrets. To God be the glory,” Moore said in a statement sent out more than two weeks after he lost the special election as a Republican in the deep-red state.

Moore claimed that “election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election,” though an Alabama judge threw out Moore’s lawsuit alleging voter fraud earlier Thursday afternoon.

Alabama’s canvassing board officially certified Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) on Thursday.

Moore lost the Alabama special Senate election after numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Along with his lawsuit, Moore also submitted an affidavit claiming that he took a polygraph test “within days” of the special election. Moore claimed that its results showed that he “did not know” and did not have “any sexual contact” with three of the women who accused him of misconduct: Leigh Corfman, Beverly Young Nelson and Tina Johnson.

In an interview with AL.com, Johnson responded: “The good Lord knows he did it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

