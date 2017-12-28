TPM Livewire

It’s Over: Judge Rejects Roy Moore’s Attempt To Halt Jones’ Certification

PIN-IT
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Henagar, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published December 28, 2017 2:07 pm

An Alabama judge has thrown out Roy Moore’s last-ditch attempt to keep state officials from certifying his Democratic opponent as the winner of the Alabama special Senate election earlier this month.

As part of Moore’s lawsuit alleging voter fraud filed Wednesday night, the former state Supreme Court Justice requested a temporary restraint order on the certification of the election until the fraud claims were investigated. Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick rejected Moore’s request Thursday, according to reports from the Star Telegraph and a copy of the order obtained by The New York Times.

In an 11th-hour attempt to stall the certification of his defeat, Moore filed a complaint alleging widespread voting irregularities in at least one county in Alabama. He also claimed that there was an “unusual, unexplained pattern” of voters having out-of-state driver’s licenses at one particular polling place and that a Democrat-backed super PAC, practiced “voter intimidation” tactics in its pro-Jones advertisements.

In the complaint, Moore’s attorneys asked for an investigation into the fraud allegations and eventually a new election, but state officials said they have not found evidence of voter fraud.

Alabama’s canvassing board officially certified Jones as the state’s newest senator Thursday afternoon.

Moore’s upset came after weeks of national news coverage of past controversial comments and mounting allegations of sexual misconduct. Multiple women came forward alleging Moore either pursued relationships or made inappropriate sexual advances toward them when they were teens and he was in his 30s.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore Is Still Not Conceding, But Says He Has 'No Regrets' After Official Loss about 3 hours ago

Unsuccessful Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday said he has "no regrets"...

Trump Schedules Annual Physical Exam For Jan. 12, Doctor To Release Summary about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump has scheduled his annual physical exam for Jan. 12, 2018, the...

It's Over: Judge Rejects Roy Moore's Attempt To Halt Jones' Certification about 5 hours ago

An Alabama judge has thrown out Roy Moore's last-ditch attempt to keep state officials...

Echoes Of Trump: GOP Rep. Accuses Mueller Of Leading 'Witch Hunt' about 7 hours ago

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) earlier this week accused special counsel Robert Mueller of leading...

Trump Jabs Vanity Fair For Apologizing For Video Mocking Hillary Clinton about 8 hours ago

In prime President Trump form, the leader of the free world took to Twitter...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.