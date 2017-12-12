Roy Moore Rides A Horse To The Polls In Alabama Special Election (VIDEO)

Alabama Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore rode a horse to the polls on Tuesday to cast a ballot in the Senate race.

WATCH: Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore arrives to vote on horseback pic.twitter.com/crp2cfsfNA — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

Moore, known for his opposition to same-sex marriage and racist comments, is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore has refused to drop out of the Senate race despite allegations from several women that he pursued inappropriate relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.