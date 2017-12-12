TPM Livewire

Roy Moore Rides A Horse To The Polls In Alabama Special Election (VIDEO)

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore rides a horse to vote during the Alabama senatorial election, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Gallant, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published December 12, 2017 12:53 pm

Alabama Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore rode a horse to the polls on Tuesday to cast a ballot in the Senate race.

Moore, known for his opposition to same-sex marriage and racist comments, is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore has refused to drop out of the Senate race despite allegations from several women that he pursued inappropriate relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
