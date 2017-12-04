Moore, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Claims ‘Immorality’ Has Hit New Low

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, whom multiple women have accused of sexual misconduct, claimed in an interview published Monday that “immorality” in politics has “sunken to a new low.”

“What do you feel like you’ve learned through this particular race?” One America News Network reporter Emerald Robinson asked Moore.

“I think immorality has sunken to a new low, and I think in this race I have been very much impressed with the lack of morality in political advertisements,” Moore said. “They say anything, they do anything, just to win. They don’t care who they hurt.”

Numerous women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, and several have alleged that Moore pursued them when they were teenagers. Leigh Corfman said Moore initiated a sexual encounter when she was 14 years old, below the age of consent in Alabama, and he was in his early 30s. Beverly Young Nelson accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old.

Moore has denied the allegations and remained in the race amid calls from elected Republicans for him to drop out. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell softened his tone on Moore on Sunday, and said “the people of Alabama” should decide whether Moore belongs in the Senate.

President Donald Trump, no stranger to running a campaign amid a flood of sexual misconduct allegations, on Monday urged Alabama voters to support Moore.