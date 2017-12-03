McConnell: ‘I’m Going To Let’ Voters Decide Moore’s Fitness For Office

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday said he is “going to let the people of Alabama decide” whether Alabama Republican candidate Roy Moore, who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct, should be elected to the Senate.

“We’re going to let the people of Alabama decide, a week from Tuesday, who they want to send to the Senate, and then we’ll address the matter appropriately,” McConnell said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“Do you believe that Judge Moore should be in the Senate?” George Stephanopoulos asked McConnell.

“I’m going to let the people of Alabama make the call,” he replied. “The Ethics Committee will have to consider the matters that have been litigated in the campaign should that particular candidate win.”

McConnell on Sunday took a far softer position on Moore, and the accusations against him, than he did previously. Earlier in November, McConnell said that Moore “should step aside,” and that he believed the women accusing Moore of misconduct.