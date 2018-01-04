Mooch: I Was Right About Bannon, But Rest Of Wolff Book ‘Doesn’t Seem Right’

While former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is questioning the narrative in a new book about the Trump White House, he’s also using the book to back up the expletive-ridden tirade that got him fired this summer.

In an interview with CNN Thursday morning, Scaramucci said a lot of what’s outlined in excerpts of journalist Michael Wolff’s new book published Wednesday “does not seem right to me,” particularly stories about the atmosphere on election night. In the excerpts from book, “Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House,” Wolff claims that Trump didn’t actually want to win and was satisfied with the fame he would gain from his presidential bid.

“Certainly we had great uncertainty around the campaign and the tightness of the polls, but nobody wanted to win more than the President of the United States and, frankly, nobody worked harder,” Scaramucci said. “I think that’s a bunch of nonsense.”

He then questioned why CNN wasn’t trying to verify the quotes or the narratives shared in excerpts of the book, like Trump reportedly eating cheeseburgers in his bed or Ivanka Trump claiming she wanted to be the first female president or White House counselor Kellyanne Conway holding a finger gun to her head in response to some of Trump’s public comments.

While Scaramucci questions the validity of the rest of the book, he claims Wolff’s excerpts verify what Scaramucci said in a profane rant — in which he said Bannon is trying to “suck his own cock” — over the summer: that Bannon is only interested in promoting his own brand.

“I think he’s for Steve,” Scaramucci said of Bannon. “At the end of the day, what I said, taking out the expletives, he’s for Steve and we are — if you love your country, President Donald Trump is our President and let’s go out and help him. …. (I think Bannon) started focusing on his own brand and it was damaging and not the right thing to do.”

Anthony Scaramucci on Steve Bannon: "I said the truth six months ago of what he was like as a person… he's for Steve, we're for the President" https://t.co/7J1j8yJUNF — New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2018

On Wednesday, Trump effectively cut ties with Bannon amid reports that Bannon publicly attacked Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his son Donald Trump Jr.

In one excerpt from the book, Bannon apparently told Wolff that the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Trump Jr., Kushner and a Kremlin-linked lawyer was “treasonous.”