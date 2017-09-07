TPM Livewire

Mnuchin: White House Is ‘Very Happy’ With Trump Making A Deal With Dems

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published September 7, 2017 10:44 am

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday said the White House is “very comfortable” with a deal President Donald Trump made siding with Democrats over the unanimous opposition of Republicans.

“The President’s priority was to make sure that we had funding for Harvey and to make sure we raised the debt limit to pay for that, and we’ve accomplished that,” Mnuchin said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

Trump on Wednesday left Republicans shell-shocked after he backed a proposal by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to tie aid for Hurricane Harvey relief to a three-month increase in the federal debt limit and a short-term government funding bill.

Mnuchin reportedly opposed the short term deal to no avail; according to Politico, Trump cut his treasury secretary’s counter-argument off in mid-sentence.

Mnuchin on Thursday said a longer one-year deal was “on the table” but that it would not have squared with Trump’s priorities.

“We’ve very happy that we have a deal,” he said. “We’re comfortable.”

Mnuchin said the deal “clears out the next 90 days for us to focus on important things.”

He called the deal, which Democrats hailed as a negotiating victory, a “major accomplishment” and “a big step in the right direction.”

What it ultimately came down to, as Mnuchin explained, was, “The President wanted to have a deal.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Mueller Asks To Interview WH Staffers Over 'Adoption' Statement 2 minutes ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller has approached the White House regarding interviews with individuals who were...

LePage Loses Battle To Call Medicaid Expansion 'Welfare' On November Ballot 32 minutes ago

A campaign by Maine's firebrand Gov. Paul LePage (R) to make sure Medicaid is labeled...

Mulvaney: Trump 'Probably Is' Annoyed With Republican Leaders, And So Am I 33 minutes ago

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said President Donald Trump "probably is" annoyed...

Trump Says Military Action Against North Korea Is 'Certainly' An Option about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that military action against North Korea is "certainly"...

Trump: 'There Are A Lot Of Good Reasons' To Eliminate The Debt Ceiling about 2 hours ago

During a meeting with members of his Cabinet on Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.