Mnuchin: Mueller Probe Is A ‘Giant Distraction’ That We Must ‘Get Past’

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is “a giant distraction” that “should be over quickly.”

“We’ve got to get past this investigation. It’s a giant distraction. Nobody has said that, in any way, this impacted the outcome of the election,” Mnuchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“When you say you’ve got to get past it, do you think it should run its course?” Jake Tapper asked.

“I think it should be over quickly, since I think there is nothing there,” Mnuchin replied. “It should be over quickly and people want to focus on other things.”

“But does that include the President firing Mueller, when you say you want it over quickly, or should it be allowed to run its course?” Tapper pressed.

“I don’t have any reason to think the President is going to do that, but that’s obviously up to him,” Mnuchin replied.

President Donald Trump has called the federal investigation into Russian election meddling a “witch hunt.” On Saturday, lawyers representing his transition accused Mueller of improperly obtaining transition emails as part of his investigation.