GOP Rep. On Trump: ‘The President Is A Distraction’ And Never Learns

A Republican congressman gave a surprisingly candid assessment of President Donald Trump and his young administration Thursday: They’re a distraction, and they never learn.

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) vented to the Politico after another disappointing failure to gather the votes to repeal Obamacare in the Senate — with Trump himself frequently changing positions on the effort, and failing to throw his political heft behind Republicans senators.

“I don’t even pay any attention to what is going on with the administration because I don’t care. They’re a distraction. The family is a distraction, the President is a distraction,” Simpson said. “At first, it was, ‘Well yeah, this is the guy we elected. He’ll learn, he’ll learn.’ And you just don’t see that happening.”

Simpson’s comments echoed the frustration expressed to TPM by many members of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, who were able to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare only to see the effort fail in the Senate.