TPM Livewire

Two Republican Senators Rescind Endorsements Of Roy Moore

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published November 11, 2017 11:09 am

Two Republican senators rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate (R) Roy Moore Friday night over reports that he’d pursued relationships with multiple teenage women.

“Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said on Twitter.

Lee, one of Moore’s most high-profile supporters, had already requested that the campaign stop using his image on fundraising materials.

A few minutes later, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) also announced he was pulling his “endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) piped up Saturday morning to say that the allegations weren’t necessary to know that Moore was unfit to be a senator. Moore was removed from the Alabama state supreme court for refusing to acknowledge the Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage, and has said Muslims should be forbidden from serving in Congress.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has also pulled out of its fundraising agreement with the Alabama Republican.

The Washington Post on Thursday broke the news that Moore dated women as young as 17 or 18 when he was in his early 30s, and groped one woman when she was only 14 years old. Moore has mostly denied the accusations, but told conservative radio host Sean Hannity in a lengthy interview that he didn’t remember dating women that young and did “not generally” do so.

Other Republican senators have said that Moore must step aside if they receive additional proof that these stories are true.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Two Republican Senators Rescind Endorsements Of Roy Moore 25 minutes ago

Two Republican senators rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate (R) Roy Moore Friday...

Denying Allegations, Moore Tells Hannity He Did ‘Not Generally’ Pursue Teens about 18 hours ago

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) pushed back on reports that he pursued sexual...

NRSC Pulls Out Of Roy Moore Campaign Fundraising Agreement about 21 hours ago

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) dropped its fundraising agreement with Alabama GOP Senate...

Alabama Rep.: 'Someone Should Prosecute And Go After' Moore Accusers about 22 hours ago

State Rep. Ed Henry (R) thinks that the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy...

Falwell Jr. Defends Roy Moore: ‘I Believe The Judge Is Telling The Truth’ about 23 hours ago

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is sticking by Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R)...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.