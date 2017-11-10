TPM Livewire

NRSC Pulls Out Of Roy Moore Campaign Fundraising Agreement

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore during speaks during his election party, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore won the Alabama Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, defeating an appointed incumbent backed by President Donald Trump and allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
Published November 10, 2017 2:49 pm

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) dropped its fundraising agreement with Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore on Friday.

Politico noted that the NRSC was no longer listed as a part of a joint fundraising committee in the Federal Election Commission filings for Moore’s campaign. The Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee remain listed.

The move came amid Thursday’s bombshell report from the Washington Post detailing an alleged sexual encounter Moore initiated with a 14-year-old girl, along with three other relationships he pursued with girls between the ages of 16 and 18.

Moore has denied the accusations, and several top Alabama Republicans immediately rallied to his defense.

Yet establishment Republicans on the Hill, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have spoken out against Moore – albeit while notably repeating “if it’s true” – following the report.

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” said McConnell. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) voiced a similar sentiment, saying “If it is true, I don’t think his candidacy is sustainable.”

A more forceful response came from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who demanded that Moore drop out immediately due to the “deeply disturbing and disqualifying” allegations.

The White House described the charges as a “mere allegation,” but said they believe Moore will “do the right thing and step aside” if the accusations are true.

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM
