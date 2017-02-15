Flynn's Access To Classified Information Has Been Suspended

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s access to classified information was suspended, the Defense Intelligence Agency said Wednesday, pending a review of his compliance with “applicable security clearance directives."

James Kudla, a public affairs officer for the Defense Intelligence Agency, told TPM by phone Wednesday that Flynn’s access to classified information had been suspended pending further review.

Kudla said such a suspension took place when there were questions as to whether “an individual is in compliance with applicable security clearance directives,” but did not go into further detail.

“This admin action has been taken so we can review whether he is in compliance with applicable security clearance directives,” Kudla told TPM via email when asked for more detail.

Kudla said on the phone that such a suspension was “purely administrative” and did not “presage” any other action.

The Trump administration asked Flynn to resign days after the Washington Post reported he discussed sanctions during a phone call with Russia’s ambassador to the United States before Trump’s inauguration. Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence and others in the Trump administration about the nature of the call.