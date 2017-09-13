Longtime Trump Lawyer Cohen To Meet With Senate Intel Panel Next Week

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, is expected to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe behind closed doors on Tuesday, Buzzfeed News reported.

Cohen has been under scrutiny by the various congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election since early this year. He has business ties in the former Soviet bloc, and was reportedly involved in a Ukraine “peace plan” that would have involved the Trump team in lifting economic sanctions on Russia.

It also came to light last month that Cohen was involved in efforts to build a Trump tower in Moscow while serving as a surrogate for the Trump campaign.

The longtime Trump ally initially refused requests to speak with congressional investigators in May, arguing that “the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered.”