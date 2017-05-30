TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Michael Cohen Denies Congress’ Requests For Info On Russia Dealings

PIN-IT
Richard Drew/AP
By Published May 30, 2017 1:14 pm
Views

President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has refused congressional requests to provide “information and testimony” pertinent to their investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, ABC News reported Tuesday.

“I declined the invitation to participate as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered,” Cohen told ABC via email of the requests for his contacts with Kremlin-linked officials.

The New York Times reported in February that Cohen was among the handful of Trump associates “under scrutiny” as part of the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling, which is now in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller. But this is the first indication that Cohen was of interest to the Senate and House Intelligence Committees.

The New York-based attorney and Trump fixer, who recently took on an additional role as a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee, reportedly had been involved in a backchannel scheme to convince the Trump administration to lift economic sanctions against Russia. Cohen told the Times in February that he personally helped deliver a “peace plan” from a member of Ukraine’s parliament to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, although he quickly changed his story and denied having done so to other news outlets.

Cohen has a complex web of business ties with both Ukraine and with Trump. He first came to the real estate mogul’s attention in the mid-2000s, when he and his Ukrainian in-laws bought up large numbers of Trump-branded apartment buildings.

Cohen’s sizable personal fortune reportedly comes from a string of lucrative partnerships with Ukrainian immigrants, working in taxi medallion leasing, the casino boat business and the Ukrainian ethanol business. He eventually become general counsel for the Trump Organization and sat on the boards of the Eric Trump Foundation and Miss Universe Organization.

News that both federal and congressional investigators have their eye on Cohen offers additional evidence that the various, sprawling Russia probes are reaching into the President’s inner circle. Reports over the weekend revealed that Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, proposed to Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. that they establish a secret line of communication with the Kremlin using Russia’s diplomatic facilities. According to Reuters, Kushner is now a “focus” of the federal probe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kellyanne Conway Defends Jared Kushner Without Disputing Reports (VIDEO) 6 minutes ago

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended senior adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, saying...

Nunes Told Donors Russia Probes Are Just Dems Trying To Justify A Clinton Loss about 2 hours ago

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, offered a different explanation...

Franken: Reported Kushner Backchannel Is A 'Pretty Bad Breach' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said Tuesday that senior adviser to the President Jared Kushner...

Trump Tweets (Again) About Changing Senate Filibuster Rules about 3 hours ago

The President on Tuesday urged Senate Republicans to change the chamber’s legislative filibuster rules...

Suspected Shooting Leaves Windows Shattered At Top Kentucky Newspaper about 3 hours ago

What appeared to be a spray of small-caliber bullets left several windows shattered at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.