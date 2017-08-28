TPM Livewire

Mexico: We Won’t Pay For Border Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’

PIN-IT
LUCIA GODINEZ/GDA/El Universal/México
By Published August 28, 2017 7:32 am

Just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted calling Mexico “one of the highest crime nations in the world” and reiterating that the country “will pay” for a border wall, the Mexican government responded, saying the country wouldn’t fund Trump’s wall “under any circumstances.”

“As the Mexican government has always stated, our country will not pay, under any circumstances, for a wall or physical barrier built on U.S. territory along the Mexican border,” the statement released Sunday to several news outlets said. “This statement is not part of a negotiating strategy, but rather a principle of national sovereignty and dignity.”

The Mexican government spokesperson also touched on Trump’s claims of high crime in the country, calling the issue a “shared challenge” that is spurred on by “high demand for drugs in the United States.”

“Only on the basis of the principles of shared responsibility, teamwork and mutual trust will we be able to overcomes this challenge,” the statement said.

The President also railed against the North American Free Trade Agreement on Sunday, suggesting the U.S. may have to “terminate” negotiations with Mexico and Canada.

The Mexican government said its position at the renegotiation table continues to be “serious and constructive” and said it will not “negotiate NAFTA, nor any other aspect of the bilateral relationship, through social media.”

Sunday was the second time in the past week that Trump has publicly discussed who will pay for his campaign-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona last week, Trump threatened to shut down the federal government if Congress didn’t provide funding for the wall in its spending bill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mexico: We Won’t Pay For Border Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’ 4 minutes ago

Just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted calling Mexico “one of the highest crime...

FEMA Administrator: We're Going To Be In Texas 'For Years' 33 minutes ago

As rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey continued in Texas on Sunday, Brock Long,...

White House Says Trump Will Travel To Texas On Tuesday about 15 hours ago

The White House on Sunday announced that President Donald Trump will travel to Texas,...

National Weather Service Warns Harvey Is 'Unprecedented,' Impacts 'Unknown' about 19 hours ago

The National Weather Service on Sunday warned that Harvey "is unprecedented" and that its...

Tillerson On Trump's C'Ville Response: 'The President Speaks For Himself' about 20 hours ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said President Donald Trump "speaks for himself"...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.