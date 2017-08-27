TPM Livewire

Trump Revisits Greatest Hits: David Clarke, The Election, NAFTA, ‘THE WALL’

Alex Brandon/AP
Published August 27, 2017 10:39 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday revisited some highlights of his presidential campaign and policy promises amid backlash to his pardon of former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio and ongoing rescue efforts amid the destruction wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Trump started the morning by touting “a great book by a great guy” — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, one of the nation’s most controversial law enforcement officials.

Trump announced he would visit Texas as soon as he could do so “without causing disruption,” and said he would also visit Missouri, touting his win “by a lot” in that state in the 2016 election.

He went on to repeat his promise to build “THE WALL” on the U.S.-Mexico border, though in a departure from his usual refrain that Mexico would pay for any such physical barrier, Trump claimed Mexico would pay “through reimbursement/other.”

He also railed against the North American Free Trade Agreement and suggested the United States “may have to terminate” its negotiations with Mexico and Canada.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
