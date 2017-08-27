Trump Revisits Greatest Hits: David Clarke, The Election, NAFTA, ‘THE WALL’

President Donald Trump on Sunday revisited some highlights of his presidential campaign and policy promises amid backlash to his pardon of former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio and ongoing rescue efforts amid the destruction wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Trump started the morning by touting “a great book by a great guy” — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, one of the nation’s most controversial law enforcement officials.

A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Trump announced he would visit Texas as soon as he could do so “without causing disruption,” and said he would also visit Missouri, touting his win “by a lot” in that state in the 2016 election.

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

He went on to repeat his promise to build “THE WALL” on the U.S.-Mexico border, though in a departure from his usual refrain that Mexico would pay for any such physical barrier, Trump claimed Mexico would pay “through reimbursement/other.”

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

He also railed against the North American Free Trade Agreement and suggested the United States “may have to terminate” its negotiations with Mexico and Canada.