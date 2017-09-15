TPM Livewire

McMaster Defends Trump Speculating On London Subway Bombing

Alex Brandon/AP
Published September 15, 2017 2:05 pm

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster tried his best to clean up President Donald Trump’s comments on a London subway bombing Friday, claiming that Trump did not mean to criticize Scotland Yard when he said the unknown suspect, or suspects, behind the bombing had been “in the sights of Scotland Yard.”

Trump’s tweet was largely seen as critical of the British law enforcement agency. According to the New York Times, 29 people were hospitalized after a crude improvised explosive device detonated in London’s subway.

Asked about the tweet, British Prime Minister Theresa May said, “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

Did the President share information that he was not supposed to? If not, why was he speculating?” a reporter asked McMaster at a press briefing Friday.

“I think what the President was communicating is that, obviously, all of our law enforcement efforts are focused on this terrorist threat, for years,” McMaster said. “Scotland Yard has been a leader, as our FBI has been a leader.”

“So, I think if there was a terrorist attack here, god forbid, that we would say that they were in the sights of the FBI,” he said. “So I think didn’t mean anything beyond that.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
