British PM Criticizes Speculation About Bombing Following Trump’s Comments

President Donald Trump points to the bust of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as he poses for photographs with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published September 15, 2017 10:25 am

British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to criticize President Donald Trump on Friday for his assumptions about an improvised explosive device that detonated in London’s subway system Friday morning.

“I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation,” May said, according to interview footage aired by CNN. “As I’ve just said, the police and security services are working to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify all those responsible.”

Trump tweeted about the attack just a few hours after it was first reported. He advocated for limiting Internet access, making his travel ban on Muslim-majority countries “larger, tougher and more specific” and being “proactive & nasty” against ISIS, though he was presumably speculating that the group was involved in the attack.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for Scotland Yard said directly that Trump’s comments were “pure speculation given we don’t know who is involved.”

”Any speculation is unhelpful,” the spokesperson said, according to CNN.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
