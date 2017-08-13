TPM Livewire

McMaster: Violence At Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Was ‘Terrorism’

PIN-IT
Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as President Donald Trump makes the announcement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. McMaster will be the new national security adviser. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published August 13, 2017 10:00 am

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead and dozens of people injured was “terrorism.”

“Any time that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism,” McMaster said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“It meets the definition of terrorism,” he added. “But what this is, what you see here, is you see someone who is a criminal, who is committing a criminal act against fellow Americans, a criminal act that may have been motivated — and we’ll see what’s turned up in this investigation — by this hatred and bigotry.”

James Alex Fields, Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts on Saturday after driving a car into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring dozens of people.

McMaster claimed President Donald Trump was “very clear” in his response to the violence.

“We cannot tolerate this kind of bigotry, this kind of hatred,” McMaster said. “And what he did is he called on all Americans to take a firm stand against it.”

Trump in fact declined to condemn white supremacy in his response to the violence. He instead called it an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” and described clashes at the rally as “sad!”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Alleged Driver In C'Ville Car Attack Had 'Fascination With Nazism,' Teacher Says 31 minutes ago

A former teacher of James Alex Fields, Jr., the man accused of ramming a...

Trump TV Ad Attacks Democrats, Media As 'The President's Enemies' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday released a 30-second TV spot attacking Democrats and the media...

Current, Former WH Staffers Dodge Questions On Bannon's Future about 2 hours ago

  One current and one former employee of President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday...

WH: 'Of Course' Trump Condemns White Supremacists, Neo-Nazis (He Hasn't) about 4 hours ago

The White House on Sunday claimed "of course" President Donald Trump included white supremacists, the...

GOP Senator Calls On Trump To 'Lay Blame' And Condemn White Nationalism about 4 hours ago

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to "step up"...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.