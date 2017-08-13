TPM Livewire

Ivanka Trump Condemns ‘Neo-Nazis’ After Clashes At White Nationalist Rally

Markus Schreiber/AP
By Published August 13, 2017 9:06 am

First daughter Ivanka Trump on Sunday condemned “racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis” a day after violent clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left three dead and dozens injured.

“There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she tweeted. “We must all come together as Americans.”

Trump’s belated comment went further in condemning white supremacy than her father’s remarks on Saturday after violence broke out at the rally. One woman was killed and dozens were injured after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters, and the driver James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

The President on Saturday confined his remarks to condemning “all that hate stands for” and calling the situation “sad!”

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, the President called the clashes an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

“On many sides,” he added. “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
