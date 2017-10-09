TPM Livewire

McConnell: Corker Is A ‘Particularly Important Player’ In The Senate

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published October 9, 2017 2:49 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday called Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) a “particularly important part of the budget debate” and declined to comment on Corker’s remarkably critical remarks about President Donald Trump.

“Sen. Corker is a valuable member of the Senate Republican caucus,” McConnell said, according to Associated Press reporter Adam Beam. “He’s also on the budget committee and a particularly important player as we move to the floor on the budget next week and he’s an important part of our team.”

Asked to respond to Corker’s criticisms of the President, McConnell said, “He’s an important part of our team and he’s a particularly important part of the budget debate which will be on the floor next week.”

Corker announced in September that he will retire in 2018, but until then, he remains in the Senate, and suggested last week that he would be willing to vote against a Republican tax plan if it increases the deficit.

Trump on Sunday claimed Corker “begged” him for an endorsement and “didn’t have the guts” to run without one.

Corker responded by calling the White House “an adult day care center.”

His chief of staff Todd Womack said Trump called Corker “early last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times.”

On top of that, Corker told the New York Times that he worried Trump could set the United States “on the path to World War III” and has undermined “negotiations that were underway by tweeting things out.”

“Look, except for a few people, the vast majority of our caucus understands what we’re dealing with here,” Corker said, suggesting that other Republican senators share his concerns. “I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it’s a situation of trying to contain him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

McConnell: Corker Is A 'Particularly Important Player' In The Senate 7 seconds ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday called Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) a "particularly...

Oligarch's Lawyer Claims Email Shows Nothing Shady Behind Don Jr. Meeting 37 minutes ago

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in July 2016,...

Feinstein Announces She Will Run For Re-Election In 2018 about 3 hours ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday announced...

Reports: Google Has Found Russian-Bought Ads On Its Ad Network, YouTube about 3 hours ago

Google has discovered that Russian operatives spent "tens of thousands of dollars" on advertising...

Conway: Corker's Response To Trump's Tweets Was 'Incredibly Irresponsible' about 4 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday criticized Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) for responding to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.