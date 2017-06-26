McConnell: CBO Estimate That Millions Would Lose Coverage Is Actually Good

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday hailed the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the Senate bill to partially repeal Obamacare as a success, though the CBO estimated that millions of people would lose coverage under the bill.

“The Senate will soon take action on a bill that the Congressional Budget Office just confirmed will reduce the growth in premiums under Obamacare, reduce taxes on the middle class, and reduce the deficit,” McConnell said in a statement.

He touted the CBO’s findings that the bill would reduce the deficit, cut taxes and lower premiums by 2020, but did not mention the office’s report that the legislation would first increase premiums.

McConnell also neglected to mention the CBO’s estimate that 22 million more people would lose insurance by 2026 under the Republican proposal compared to current law.