McCain: Trump’s Firing Of Comey A ‘Comedy Of Errors’

When President Donald Trump decided to fire James Comey as FBI director in the midst of the Russia probe, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was stumped.

He told Esquire in an interview conducted in May and published on Sunday that he found Trump’s decision “hard to comprehend.” The senator said that the way the firing was handled was also bizarre. Trump sent a staffer to hand deliver a letter to the FBI informing Comey that he was fired, but Comey was not in his office. Comey first learned the news when he saw it on a television in the background while he was giving a speech.

“It’s just a comedy of errors,” McCain told Esquire.