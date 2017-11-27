TPM Livewire

McCain: Trump’s Firing Of Comey A ‘Comedy Of Errors’

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 27, 2017 10:06 am

When President Donald Trump decided to fire James Comey as FBI director in the midst of the Russia probe, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was stumped.

He told Esquire in an interview conducted in May and published on Sunday that he found Trump’s decision “hard to comprehend.” The senator said that the way the firing was handled was also bizarre. Trump sent a staffer to hand deliver a letter to the FBI informing Comey that he was fired, but Comey was not in his office. Comey first learned the news when he saw it on a television in the background while he was giving a speech.

“It’s just a comedy of errors,” McCain told Esquire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

McCain: Trump's Firing Of Comey A 'Comedy Of Errors' 10 seconds ago

When President Donald Trump decided to fire James Comey as FBI director in the...

Trump: Let’s Have A Contest Over Which Network Wins The ‘FAKE NEWS TROPHY’ 34 minutes ago

President Donald Trump pitched a new reality TV concept on Twitter Monday morning. Claiming...

Fiorina On Moore: ‘Trump Cares About A Vote In The Senate, No More, No Less’ about 1 hours ago

Former 2016 presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said Sunday that the President all but endorsing...

Scaramucci Threatens To Sue Tufts Newspaper Over 'Defamatory' Op-Ed about 1 hours ago

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci threatened to sue a student and the...

Graham: ‘Moral Of The Story Is Don’t Nominate Somebody Like Roy Moore’ about 2 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he thinks the President is “mistaken” to think Alabama...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.