McCain: I Haven’t Seen The Health Care Bill, But I’m Sure Russia Has

Despite word from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that a draft of the Senate Republicans’ new health care bill will be made public Thursday, top Republican senators say they’re frustrated about being left out of Obamacare repeal discussions.

That includes Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who told reporters Tuesday that he hasn’t seen the bill, “nor have I met any American that has,” according to Bloomberg.

“I’m sure the Russians have been able to hack in and gotten most of it,” he said.

McConnell assured reporters Tuesday that the public will “have plenty of time” to read through the bill before a vote and defended his party’s closed-door approach to crafting it, saying Senate Republicans have been talking about a repeal of the Affordable Care Act “endlessly for seven years.”

H/t The Hill