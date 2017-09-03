Mattis: US Will Meet ‘Any Threat’ With ‘Massive Military Response’

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Sunday said “any threat” to the United States, its territories or its allies will be “met with a massive military response.”

“Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said.

He called on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to “take heed of the United Nations Security Council’s unified voice.”

“All members unanimously agreed on the threat North Korea poses and they remain unanimous in their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” he said. “We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said we have many options to do so.”

Mattis: "Any threat to the United States or its territories including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response." pic.twitter.com/w1Dc9Deo6y — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2017

President Donald Trump said Sunday morning that he would meet with Mattis, White House chief of staff John Kelly and “other military leaders” after North Korea’s state-run media claimed its leader inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.