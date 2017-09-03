TPM Livewire

Mattis: US Will Meet ‘Any Threat’ With ‘Massive Military Response’

Defense Secretary James Mattis attends a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published September 3, 2017 3:35 pm

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Sunday said “any threat” to the United States, its territories or its allies will be “met with a massive military response.”

“Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said.

He called on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to “take heed of the United Nations Security Council’s unified voice.”

“All members unanimously agreed on the threat North Korea poses and they remain unanimous in their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” he said. “We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said we have many options to do so.”

President Donald Trump said Sunday morning that he would meet with Mattis, White House chief of staff John Kelly and “other military leaders” after North Korea’s state-run media claimed its leader inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
