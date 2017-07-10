TPM Livewire

Top Senate Intel Dem: Trump Jr. Meeting With Russian Lawyer Part Of A ‘Pattern’

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., answers questions during a TV news interview at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published July 10, 2017 5:03 pm

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Monday that his panel “absolutely” wants to interview Donald Trump Jr. after the President’s son admitted he met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during the 2016 election after promises that the lawyer would provide him damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

“Rest assured Donald Trump Jr. will be somebody that we want to talk to,” Warner told reporters. “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

He said Trump Jr.’s admission that he met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was part of a “pattern” of Trump associates and aides only acknowledging contacts with Russian representatives after news reports on those meetings.

“What continues to bother me is that this pattern, and I think we’re up to 20-plus examples, of where senior-level Trump officials, and even you could argue the President himself, continues to deny that they’ve had any kind of contacts with Russians until the proof comes out that there were contacts, multiple contacts, and then these senior officials recant or amend their filings,” Warner said.

“I think a rational person would ask, why didn’t they remember these particular meetings?” he added. “I think many of these meetings are pretty important.”

Trump Jr. on Monday said he would be “happy to work with” the Senate Intelligence Committee to “pass on” what he knows.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb
