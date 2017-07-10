TPM Livewire

Trump Jr. Says He Would Be ‘Happy To Work With’ Senate Intel Committee

By Published July 10, 2017 2:53 pm

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday said he is willing to work with the Senate Intelligence Committee after a Republican senator called for the panel to interview Trump Jr. amid reports about his meeting in June 2016 with a Kremlin-connected lawyer.

“Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know,” Trump Jr. tweeted Monday.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who sits on the panel, said Monday that “our intelligence committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting” with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump Jr.’s brother-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, and his father’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, were also present at the meeting, which Trump Jr. took after promises that Veselnitskaya would give him compromising information on Hillary Clinton.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
