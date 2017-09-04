TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Rejects WH Push To Tie Harvey Aid To Debt Limit Hike

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published September 4, 2017 4:59 pm

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, on Monday warned Republican leaders against tying disaster relief funding for Hurricane Harvey to legislation raising the debt ceiling.

“What happened in Texas is a tragedy and it needs an urgent Congressional response. Congress is united behind this effort, but I worry about jeopardizing an agreement with such legislative games,” Walker said in a statement responding to comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday urging Congress to tie Harvey aid to the debt limit hike.

“As we have stated for months, the debt ceiling should be paired with significant fiscal and structural reforms. The alarming trajectory of our debt imperils all supplemental appropriations for dealing with disasters like Harvey in the future,” Walker added in his statement. “If we resort to just kicking the can down the road on the debt, it only shows that Republicans do not take the problem of our $20 trillion debt seriously.”

Republicans in the House have introduced an initial Harvey aid bill providing $7.85 billion, but it’s not clear leaders are willing to tie the funding bill to legislation to raise the debt limit. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, has also rejected calls to tie Harvey Funding to the debt limit hike.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Rejects WH Push To Tie Harvey Aid To Debt Limit Hike about 5 hours ago

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, on Monday...

Lindsey Graham Will Support Trump Plan To Reportedly End DACA   about 6 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will support President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action...

New York AG Says He Will Sue Trump Amin. If POTUS Ends DACA about 6 hours ago

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Monday threatened to sue the Trump administration...

House To Take Up Harvey Relief Bill On Wednesday about 8 hours ago

The House will consider legislation on Wednesday to provide funding for initial disaster relief...

Politico: Obama Will Speak Out If Trump Announces End To DACA Program about 8 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama is planning to speak out if President Donald Trump announces...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.