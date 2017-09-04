House To Take Up Harvey Relief Bill On Wednesday

The House will consider legislation on Wednesday to provide funding for initial disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the schedule for taking up the Harvey aid bill on Monday morning.

Republicans in the House introduced a bill Sunday that would provide $7.85 billion for initial efforts to address recovery from Harvey, which matches the White House’s request.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the White House would like Harvey funding to be tied to a debt limit increase. However, it is not clear that the House will approach Harvey aid that way. At least one House conservative warned against tying Harvey aid to the debt limit bill.