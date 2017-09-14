TPM Livewire

Trump’s ‘Betrayal’ Sends Anti-Immigration Hardliner Over The Edge

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published September 14, 2017 10:40 am

“I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue,” one longtime immigration foe said Thursday morning.

The tweet came after news of President Donald Trump’s tentative deal to work on restoring the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while delaying funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mark Krikorian, leader of an anti-immigrant think tank that Trump cited during his 2016 campaign, appeared appalled by Trump’s confirmation after a dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he is working on a plan to restore the program.

Early Thursday morning, Krikorian said a ritual burning of “Make America Great Again” campaign merchandise would be a “brilliant idea” if Trump followed through with a deal with Democrats, which Krikorian called “a betrayal.”

Krikorian doubled down on that idea as Trump appeared to confirm that he had indeed done so.

Schumer and Pelosi claimed in a statement Wednesday night that they and Trump “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pushed back on that claims, and said “excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.”

Trump on Thursday morning tweeted that the wall would “continue to be built” but did not commit to a timeline or legislative deadline for acquiring funding, and said that “no deal was made last night on DACA,” a claim he later appeared to walk back.

“We are working on a plan for DACA. People want to see that happen,” Trump told reporters later in the morning. “I think we are fairly close, but we have to get massive border security.”

As for Sanders’ cleanup attempts, Trump said, “The wall will come later.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump's 'Betrayal' Sends Anti-Immigration Hardliner Over The Edge 11 seconds ago

"I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue," one longtime immigration foe said Thursday...

Breitbart Gives Trump Base ‘Amnesty Don’ Rallying Cry Against DACA 17 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s decision to work with Democrats on immigration may be the final...

Steve King Howls Over Trump's Potential DACA Deal: 'The Base Will Leave Him' 43 minutes ago

The hard-right congressman Steve King (R-IA) vented Thursday at the prospect of President Donald Trump...

Clinton Jabs McConnell Over 'Unpatriotic' Threats During 2016 about 1 hours ago

In a new interview promoting her campaign tell-all, Hillary Clinton said former President Barack Obama...

Sean Spicer: Scaramucci's Disastrous New Yorker Interview ‘Proved My Point’ about 2 hours ago

Appearing on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.