Trump’s ‘Betrayal’ Sends Anti-Immigration Hardliner Over The Edge

“I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue,” one longtime immigration foe said Thursday morning.

The tweet came after news of President Donald Trump’s tentative deal to work on restoring the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while delaying funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mark Krikorian, leader of an anti-immigrant think tank that Trump cited during his 2016 campaign, appeared appalled by Trump’s confirmation after a dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he is working on a plan to restore the program.

Early Thursday morning, Krikorian said a ritual burning of “Make America Great Again” campaign merchandise would be a “brilliant idea” if Trump followed through with a deal with Democrats, which Krikorian called “a betrayal.”

Krikorian doubled down on that idea as Trump appeared to confirm that he had indeed done so.

Still might be good to burn a few #MAGA hats in front of the White House, just to emphasize the point. https://t.co/S2zq10Py8G — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

Schumer is the used-car salesman & Trump is the sucker who walks in and says "I've GOT to have that car!" — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for an amnesty today. https://t.co/YqDPOOidVI — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 14, 2017

Schumer and Pelosi claimed in a statement Wednesday night that they and Trump “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pushed back on that claims, and said “excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.”

Trump on Thursday morning tweeted that the wall would “continue to be built” but did not commit to a timeline or legislative deadline for acquiring funding, and said that “no deal was made last night on DACA,” a claim he later appeared to walk back.

“We are working on a plan for DACA. People want to see that happen,” Trump told reporters later in the morning. “I think we are fairly close, but we have to get massive border security.”

As for Sanders’ cleanup attempts, Trump said, “The wall will come later.”