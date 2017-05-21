TPM Livewire

Rubio: ‘People Got What They Voted For’ When It Comes To Trump Admin Drama

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published May 21, 2017 3:43 pm

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday responded to other Republican lawmakers’ pleas for less drama from President Donald Trump’s administration by saying that “people got what they voted for.”

Responding on CBS’ “Face The Nation” to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) request for “a little less drama from the White House,” Rubio compared Trump’s presidency to his campaign.

“People got what they voted for. They elected him,” Rubio said. “I don’t understand why people are that shocked.”

He said the drama surrounding Trump’s presidency is “unique,” but said it is “not much different” from Trump’s “very unconventional campaign.”

“And that’s what the American people voted for,” Rubio said.

“I do think the White House would benefit from some systems in place that perhaps avoids some of the unnecessary friction points that come up on a daily basis,” he added.

In November 2016, Rubio — who endorsed Trump in July last year — implied that he cast his vote for the Republican candidate, though he declined to use Trump’s name.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rubio: 'People Got What They Voted For' When It Comes To Trump Admin Drama 11 seconds ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday responded to other Republican lawmakers' pleas for less drama...

Trump Invokes 'Shared Interests And Values' In Speech To Muslim Leaders about 2 hours ago

In a speech to Muslim leaders during his first trip abroad since taking office,...

McMaster Says He Doesn't Remember If Trump Told Russians Comey Was 'Nut Job' about 3 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said he does not remember whether President...

McCain: I'm 'Almost Speechless' Over Report Of Trump's Remarks To Russians about 4 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Sunday said he was "almost speechless" about a report...

Chaffetz: 'I Hope' Trump Didn't Disparage Comey To Top Russian Diplomats about 5 hours ago

House Oversight Committee chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Sunday said he hopes a report that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.