Rubio: ‘People Got What They Voted For’ When It Comes To Trump Admin Drama

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday responded to other Republican lawmakers’ pleas for less drama from President Donald Trump’s administration by saying that “people got what they voted for.”

Responding on CBS’ “Face The Nation” to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) request for “a little less drama from the White House,” Rubio compared Trump’s presidency to his campaign.

“People got what they voted for. They elected him,” Rubio said. “I don’t understand why people are that shocked.”

He said the drama surrounding Trump’s presidency is “unique,” but said it is “not much different” from Trump’s “very unconventional campaign.”

“And that’s what the American people voted for,” Rubio said.

“I do think the White House would benefit from some systems in place that perhaps avoids some of the unnecessary friction points that come up on a daily basis,” he added.

In November 2016, Rubio — who endorsed Trump in July last year — implied that he cast his vote for the Republican candidate, though he declined to use Trump’s name.