TPM Livewire

Manchin On GOP Primary Candidate’s Challenge: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t’

PIN-IT
Senate Intelligence Committee members, from left, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, listen to testimony from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and other security chiefs about gathering intelligence on foreign agents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published August 7, 2017 4:28 pm

Conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) let it be known Sunday that he wasn’t afraid of a Republican challenger’s attempts to tie him to the Washington, D.C. Democratic establishment.

Manchin was responding to a letter from Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general and a contender for the Republican nomination to challenge Manchin for his seat in 2018. Morrisey had called on Manchin to give up his place in the Senate’s Democratic leadership team, to which Manchin was appointed by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in November of last year.

West Virginia could not be more different from Chuck Schumer’s New York,” Morrisey wrote. “And many in West Virginia wonder how you can put West Virginia first when you are beholden to Chuck Schumer and his team.”

“I don’t give a s–t, you understand? I just don’t give a shit,” Manchin told the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the paper reported Sunday. “Don’t care if I get elected, don’t care if I get defeated, how about that. If they think because I’m up for election, that I can be wrangled into voting for shit that I don’t like and can’t explain, they’re all crazy.”

“I’m not scared of an election, let’s put it that way,” Manchin continued. “Elections do not bother me or scare me. I’m going to continue to do the same thing I’ve always done, extremely independent.”

The Gazette-Mail had asked if Morrisey’s letter had influenced Manchin’s decision to become one of just three Democratic senators not to sign on to a letter outlining the party’s principles ahead of a Republican effort to pass a tax cut bill.

Morissey responded to the quote on his Twitter page:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Manchin On GOP Primary Candidate's Challenge: 'I Don't Give A Sh*t' 6 seconds ago

Conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) let it be known Sunday that he wasn’t...

Top IT Officer At DHS Resigns 3 Months After Taking Job 38 minutes ago

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Monday that the department's chief information officer resigned...

Hatch's Office Cleans Up After He Says Party 'Shot Their Wad' On O'Care Repeal about 2 hours ago

Listen up, internet: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) wants you to know there’s nothing sexual about...

USDA Reportedly Advised Employees To Avoid The Term 'Climate Change' about 4 hours ago

Officials at the Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the Trump administration have instructed employees to avoid using...

Report: Peter Thiel Says Trump Admin 'Incompetent,' May End In 'Disaster' about 5 hours ago

Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel has privately told friends that President Donald Trump's...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.