Manafort Shakes Up Legal Team Amid New Reports On Federal Investigation

Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 10, 2017 6:48 pm

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort on Thursday switched up his legal team amid several new reports on the federal investigation into his personal finances.

“Mr. Manafort is in the process of retaining his former counsel, Miller & Chevalier, to represent him in the office of special counsel investigation,” Manafort’s spokesman Jason Maloni said in a statement to Politico. “As of today, WilmerHale no longer represents Mr. Manafort.”

According to Politico, Miller & Chevalier is known for its work specializing in complicated financial crimes.

Manafort was Trump’s campaign chair in the stretch leading up to the 2016 election, and resigned in August 2016 amid scrutiny of his work for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

The FBI raided Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, late last month as part of the ongoing federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Politico reported on Wednesday that federal prosecutors approached Jeffrey Yohai, Manafort’s son-in-law, to increase pressure on Manafort. Yohai met with Justice Department investigators more than two months ago, according to a CNN report published late Thursday, and gave them information and documents.

