Sheriff: Shooter Had Cameras Inside And Outside His Hotel Room

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed Tuesday that the alleged gunman behind the massacre in Las Vegas had positioned cameras in- and outside of his hotel room before shooting into a crowd of outdoor concert-goers hundreds of yards away.

“I’m not aware of any transmission but there was cameras,” Lombardo told a reporter at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “There was cameras outside of the room and inside of the room along with the firearms.”

He added: “I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody.”

The Washington Post, citing two unnamed people close to the investigation, reported Tuesday that alleged gunman Stephen Craig Paddock “used remote video cameras linked to a tablet in order to keep an eye out for police storming his hotel room.”

Lombardo also said Tuesday that officials had identified all but three victims of the shooting, which has claimed 59 lives.