TPM Livewire

Sheriff: Shooter Had Cameras Inside And Outside His Hotel Room

PIN-IT
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces at the Las Vegas Police headquarters that officer Kenneth Lopera will be prosecuted for the in-custody death of Tashii Brown, Monday, June 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal
By Published October 3, 2017 5:17 pm

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed Tuesday that the alleged gunman behind the massacre in Las Vegas had positioned cameras in- and outside of his hotel room before shooting into a crowd of outdoor concert-goers hundreds of yards away.

“I’m not aware of any transmission but there was cameras,” Lombardo told a reporter at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “There was cameras outside of the room and inside of the room along with the firearms.”

He added: “I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody.” 

The Washington Post, citing two unnamed people close to the investigation, reported Tuesday that alleged gunman Stephen Craig Paddock “used remote video cameras linked to a tablet in order to keep an eye out for police storming his hotel room.”

Lombardo also said Tuesday that officials had identified all but three victims of the shooting, which has claimed 59 lives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sheriff: Shooter Had Cameras Inside And Outside His Hotel Room 1 minute ago

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed Tuesday that the alleged gunman behind the massacre...

Pence's Chief Of Staff Suggests 'Purge' Of Lawmakers Who Don't Support Trump 33 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff on Tuesday floated the possibility of a...

Schumer: 'Boggles The Mind' For Trump To Complain About PR's Hurricane Costs about 2 hours ago

Alice Ollstein contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.  Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tore...

Ryan Reportedly Urged White House Not To Fire Tom Price about 3 hours ago

Shortly before the White House announced that Tom Price would resign from his role...

GOP Sen. Says Trump Wants Congress To Protect Only Current DACA Recipients about 3 hours ago

After dining with President Donald Trump on Monday night, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.