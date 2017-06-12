TPM Livewire

Graham Says He Doesn’t Know Details Of GOP Health Care Bill, Doesn’t Want To

Published June 12, 2017

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not know any details of the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and does not want to learn any.

Axios reported on Monday that Republican staffers are not planning to publicly release the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare once they complete it, but will instead send it straight to the Congressional Budget Office for a score.

Graham was not the only Republican senator who appeared to be in the dark about the major health care legislation.

