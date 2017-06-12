Graham Says He Doesn’t Know Details Of GOP Health Care Bill, Doesn’t Want To

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not know any details of the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and does not want to learn any.

A reporter asks Sen. Lindsey Graham if he knows any details on the Senate GOP health care bill. "None." Would you like to know more? "No." — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 12, 2017

Axios reported on Monday that Republican staffers are not planning to publicly release the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare once they complete it, but will instead send it straight to the Congressional Budget Office for a score.

Graham was not the only Republican senator who appeared to be in the dark about the major health care legislation.

"We know this is not the best way to do health care," says @LindseyGrahamSC. "But it's the way we're having to do it." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 12, 2017

Senate Health Cmte Chair Alexander when asked about state of play on health care: "I have nothing to say right now about health care" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 12, 2017

Sen. Ron Johnson on health care: "I want to know exactly what's in the Senate bill. I don't know yet." "It's not a good process," he says. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 12, 2017