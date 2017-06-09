Lewandowski: Comey ‘Wasn’t Man Enough’ To Give Memos Directly To Press

Trump confidante and one-time campaign manager Corey Lewandowski criticized fired FBI Director James Comey for releasing information regarding his interactions with the President through a friend, rather than giving it directly to the media.

“He gave his notes to a Columbia law professor because he wasn’t man enough to give the notes directly to the media when he wanted them out to the media,” Lewandowski said in an appearance on NBC’s “Today” Friday.

On Thursday, testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey said he had given a memo detailing President Donald Trump’s request that he drop the federal investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to a law professor friend of his. He told the professor to give the information to a media outlet.

In the same hearing, Comey detailed his meetings with Trump in more detail, and under oath.

Explaining his decision not to publicly detail Trump’s request himself first, Comey said he was wary of the media attention it would bring.

