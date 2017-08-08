TPM Livewire

Lawyer Says Trump Has Sent Mueller Private Messages Of ‘Appreciation’

PIN-IT
Jae C. Hong/AP
By Published August 8, 2017 5:00 pm

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Tuesday claimed Trump has sent special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, private messages of “appreciation and greetings.”

John Dowd, one of the lead attorneys on Trump’s outside legal team, told USA Today that Trump “has sent messages back and forth” but declined to clarify.

“He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing,” Dowd said. “He asked me to share that with him and that’s what I’ve done.”

Down said the possibility Trump might try to fire Mueller has “never been on the table, never.”

“We get along well with Bob Mueller; our communications have been constructive,” he said. “But it is important that our communications remain confidential. It’s important that there not be any breakdown in that trust.”

It was not clear whether Mueller sent any messages to Trump, and the special counsel’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Trump’s private communications with former FBI Director James Comey, whose abrupt termination prompted Mueller’s appointment as special counsel, got the President into considerable hot water.

Comey in June testified that during several one-on-one conversations, Trump asked him to pledge “loyalty” and pressed him to close the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ironically, Trump forcefully criticized a similar private meeting between former President Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch that took place amid a Justice Department investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The former President met with Lynch on her plane in June 2016, a subject Trump brought up once again on Tuesday more than a year after the fact, and nine months to the day after he won the presidency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Lawyer Says Trump Has Sent Mueller Private Messages Of 'Appreciation' 6 seconds ago

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer on Tuesday claimed Trump has sent special counsel Robert...

Report: Trump Receives 'Propaganda Document' That's Only Good News about 1 hours ago

The Republican National Committee and White House communications staff produce what’s known by some...

Trump: North Korea Nuclear Capabilities Will Be 'Met With Fire And Fury' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said North Korea's new alleged nuclear capabilities "will be...

With Approval Declining, Trump Rails Against 'Fake News Suppression Polls' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against "fake news suppression polls" and former President...

McConnell: Trump Has ‘Excessive Expectations’ About Congress about 3 hours ago

Speaking to a Kentucky Rotary Group Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.