Lawyer Says Administration Considering Extending DACA Renewal Deadline

A Department of Homeland Security attorney said Thursday that the agency is considering extending the deadline for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who want to renew their status before it ends in six months.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced last week that it would end the DACA program that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors from deportation in March 2018. Any DACA recipients whose work permits expire before that date were told they could apply to renew their status for another two years, but applications must be in by Oct. 5.

But after a U.S. district judge repeatedly urged the administration to extend the deadline, Department of Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said Thursday said the agency is already considering that option, according to Politico and Reuters.

“We will definitely take your concerns back to our clients,” Shumate said at a federal hearing in Brooklyn Thursday, Reuters reported.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told Politico Thursday that the deadline is still in effect, but that the agency is evaluating the impact the deadline may have on recipients who live in the areas impacted by Hurricane Irma and Harvey.

The federal hearing on Thursday was part of a lawsuit filed by a DACA recipient whose work permit was revoked last year, Politico reported. The suit could soon be amended to include complaints against Trump’s decision to end the program.

Trump made moves to end DACA, which was created via executive order by former President Barack Obama, because he said it was implemented illegally and he wanted to give Congress time to come up with a legislative fix for the issue.

On Thursday, the President said he was close to working out a deal with Democratic leaders in Congress that would enhance border security and protect DACA recipients.

Trump has been sympathetic toward DACA recipients in the past and tweeted Thursday questioning whether anyone actually wants to deport the 800,000 young people who were brought to the U.S. “through no fault of their own.”

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017