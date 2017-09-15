TPM Livewire

Lawyer Says Administration Considering Extending DACA Renewal Deadline

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 15, 2017 8:48 am

A Department of Homeland Security attorney said Thursday that the agency is considering extending the deadline for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who want to renew their status before it ends in six months.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced last week that it would end the DACA program that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors from deportation in March 2018. Any DACA recipients whose work permits expire before that date were told they could apply to renew their status for another two years, but applications must be in by Oct. 5.

But after a U.S. district judge repeatedly urged the administration to extend the deadline, Department of Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said Thursday said the agency is already considering that option, according to Politico and Reuters.

“We will definitely take your concerns back to our clients,” Shumate said at a federal hearing in Brooklyn Thursday, Reuters reported.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told Politico Thursday that the deadline is still in effect, but that the agency is evaluating the impact the deadline may have on recipients who live in the areas impacted by Hurricane Irma and Harvey.

The federal hearing on Thursday was part of a lawsuit filed by a DACA recipient whose work permit was revoked last year, Politico reported. The suit could soon be amended to include complaints against Trump’s decision to end the program.

Trump made moves to end DACA, which was created via executive order by former President Barack Obama, because he said it was implemented illegally and he wanted to give Congress time to come up with a legislative fix for the issue.

On Thursday, the President said he was close to working out a deal with Democratic leaders in Congress that would enhance border security and protect DACA recipients.

Trump has been sympathetic toward DACA recipients in the past and tweeted Thursday questioning whether anyone actually wants to deport the 800,000 young people who were brought to the U.S. “through no fault of their own.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Lawyer Says Administration Considering Extending DACA Renewal Deadline 7 seconds ago

A Department of Homeland Security attorney said Thursday that the agency is considering extending...

Trump Hits ESPN In Angry Tweet Days After Anchor Calls Him A 'Bigot' 35 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Friday morning blasted ESPN and called on the sports network...

Harvard Nixes Visiting Fellow Title For Chelsea Manning After Objections about 1 hours ago

Early Friday morning, Harvard University announced it would rescind its invitation to Chelsea Manning...

Trump Blasts 'Loser' Terrorists In London, Calls For 'Larger' Travel Ban about 2 hours ago

After the news broke early Friday morning that London police were treating a fire...

CNN: Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Suggested 9/11 Was Divine Punishment about 14 hours ago

Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore (R), who is running to fill Attorney General...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.