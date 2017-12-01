Lawyer: Conyers Will Make Decision About Future In Next Several Days

A lawyer for Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) said the congressman will make a decision in the next several days about his future in Congress, after he has time to assess his health with doctors.

Conyers’ attorney Arnold Reed told reporters gathered for a news conference in Michigan Friday afternoon that the congressman’s health would be “paramount” to that decision and said the choice would be Conyers’, “not Washington’s.”

Reed also reiterated that Conyers continues to flatly deny all of the allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made against him.

Earlier this week, Reed said Conyers had no plans to leave Congress, despite calls to resign from some members of the Congressional Black Caucus and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

When pressed on why Conyers is reviewing his role in Congress if he denies all the allegations, Reed said any decision would be related to Conyers’ health and said it “wouldn’t surprise me if this is the the reason he has stress-related” health problems.

Conyers was hospitalized on Thursday for stress-related health issues, according to a family spokesperson.

Conyers’ evaluation of his health comes amid mounting allegations that he made inappropriate sexual advances toward former staffers. Three women have come forward in recent weeks alleging Conyers asked them for sexual favors or touched them inappropriately while they worked for him.

Last week, he stepped down from his post as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.