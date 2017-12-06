TPM Livewire

Klobuchar: I’m ‘Confident’ Franken Will Make The Right Decision Thursday

PIN-IT
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at a news conference on American labor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Trump said on Twitter that the driver in Tuesday's attack "came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty" — a reference to the Senate's Democratic leader. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published December 6, 2017 2:51 pm

Alice Ollstein and Cameron Joseph contributed reporting

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Al Franken’s fellow senator representing Minnesota, stopped short of calling for Franken to resign over mounting sexual misconduct allegations on Wednesday. But she appeared to suggest that Franken would resign this week.

Numerous female Democratic senators on Wednesday called for Franken to resign from the Senate after a new accuser came forward alleging that Franken tried to forcibly kiss her in 2006 after a taping of his radio show. Apparently prompted by a small group of women senators, several male Democratic senators joined the chorus of lawmakers calling for Franken to resign on Wednesday. In a matter of hours, more than 20 Democratic senators called for Franken to step aside.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) was one of the Democrats to call for Franken to resign — in spite of their longstanding friendship. Franken was among the first people to visit her at a veterans hospital when she was recovering from severe wounds after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq, and they became friends long before she stepped into the political arena.

“I’m devastated. I’m devastated to have to ask him to do this but I’m also devastated that a dear friend of mine could have conducted himself in such a horrible manner,” she told TPM, saying they’d met when she was a “wounded warrior” at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

“It’s devastating. Yes, he’s my friend. And I’m deeply disappointed in the behavior — but he’s still my friend,” she continued.

Following the wave of calls for his resignation, Franken’s office said Wednesday afternoon that the senator will make an announcement on Thursday, though Franken’s office did not specify the topic of the announcement.

In calling for Franken to step down, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) also predicted that Franken would resign.

Since mid-November, several women have come forward to accuse Franken of groping or forcibly kissing them. The wave of allegations began with Leeann Tweeden, who said that Franken aggressively kissed her while they were abroad entertaining the troops and groped her in her sleep.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told reporters Wednesday afternoon that if Franken is indeed stepping down Thursday, he is “doing the right thing.” Flake added that he is concerned Republicans are losing moral high ground with Democrats in light of Democrats calling on Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) and Franken to step down.

“I’ve been concerned about that for a while, with Roy Moore certainly, but gratefully almost all our colleagues have said that he should step aside in the race.”

Many Republicans, however, have reverted to saying the race should be left up to Alabama voters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Journalist Says Franken Groped Her At A Party In 2009 about 2 hours ago

Tina Dupuy, a journalist and former Democratic congressional staffer, on Wednesday alleged that Sen....

Klobuchar: I'm 'Confident' Franken Will Make The Right Decision Thursday about 2 hours ago

Alice Ollstein and Cameron Joseph contributed reporting Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Al Franken's fellow...

Franken To Make Announcement Thursday As Pressure To Resign Grows about 4 hours ago

After numerous Democratic senators, most of whom are women, called on Sen. Al Franken...

Trump: A Government Shutdown 'Could Happen' On Friday about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the federal government "could" shut down at midnight...

Top Utah GOP Lawmakers Clap Back At Bannon After He Attacks Romney about 5 hours ago

Three Utah Republican lawmakers jumped to Mitt Romney's defense on Wednesday after Steve Bannon...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.