Kid Rock: ‘F*** No, I’m Not Running For Senate’

Reinhold Matay/FR156687 AP
By Published October 24, 2017 11:22 am

Musician and Michigan native Kid Rock said definitively on Tuesday that he would not run for U.S. Senate in his home state.

“Fuck no, I’m not running for Senate,” Rock told Howard Stern on Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, the Detroit Free Press noted. “Are you kidding me?”

“Who couldn’t figure that out?” he continued. “I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour too. Are you fucking shitting me?”

“It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” Rock added, according to the Free Press. “And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors.”

He said even some people close to him were convinced of his bid for office. Rock said he told them: “No, we’re not doing it, but let’s roll with it for a while.”

The comments seemed to put to bed the months-long “Will he? Won’t he?” that has captivated a very specific slice of the political world. Rock, the tough-talking rock-rapper who advertises his support of President Donald Trump, announced a new website, kidrockforsenate.com, in July.

However, while he continued to advertise “Kid Rock for Senate” merchandise on the website and make mock political speeches at his concerts, Rock never registered a campaign with the Federal Election Commission, nor did he collect the required donation information of individuals buying political merchandise, raising concern of legal violations.

If he is selling campaign merchandise to raise funds, he should have a disclaimer on the solicitation stating the money is being raised for his campaign and is subject to limits and prohibitions of federal law,” Larry Noble, general counsel for the Campaign Legal Center, told TPM in an email in July. “He has to ensure that none of the merchandise is being bought using money from corporations or foreign nationals (only U.S. citizens or permanent resident aliens may contribute). I don’t see where he addresses any of that.”

“If it is a knowing and willful violation, it could be prosecuted by the DOJ as a criminal matter,” Noble added, “though they would likely not take any action unless it was very serious and a lot of money was involved.

Eventually, Rock added a disclaimer below his merchandise: “All proceeds go to voter registration efforts. This is not a political contribution.”

Echoing the President, Rock took a combative stance toward members of the media seeking clarification on his political overtures.

“I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law,” he wrote in September.

“#1: I have still not officially announced my candidacy. #2: See #1 and go fuck yourselves.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM.
