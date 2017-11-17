TPM Livewire

Not Going Anywhere: Roy Moore’s Wife Says ‘We Are In A Battle’

PIN-IT
Kayla Moore, wife if former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, speaks at a press conference, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published November 17, 2017 1:29 pm

The people of Alabama understand the “battle” former Judge Roy Moore is facing in his Senate bid, according to Kayla Moore, the wife of embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Kayla Moore spoke as the headliner at a press conference with his supporters Friday from the steps of Alabama’s state capitol, in an effort to stand by Roy Moore and attack the people who apparently seek to destroy his shot at the U.S. Senate.

The “liberal press” — specifically The Washington Post — supporters of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Roy Moore’s opponent Doug Jones and the Washington Republican establishment were among the culprits waging a war against her husband, Kayla Moore said. She thanked all of Roy Moore’s supporters for their “prayers,” messages and phone calls since the Post first reported on the allegations of multiple women who claim Roy Moore pursued relationships or unwanted sexual contact with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

“We are in a battle. … The people of Alabama know him. They have seen what he has done, fighting for life, fighting against abortion and fighting for the acknowledgement of God. Fighting for traditional marriage and fighting for the Second Amendment and our rights, given by God, protected by our Constitution,” she said in remarks that were consistently interrupted by cheers from the crowd gathered.

“So the liberal press, The Washington Post, who endorse Hillary Clinton and also endorsed our opponent, gets involved in the race along with the human rights campaign, the DNC and the Washington establishment,” she said. “All of the very same people who were attacking President Trump are also attacking us. I personally think he owes us a thank you.”

She claimed the Post had called “everybody I have ever known for the last 40 years” and said the publication prints “whatever anyone says” without fact-checking claims.

In its initial story about the allegations against Roy Moore, the Post reporters said they first started pursuing the story when they heard multiple rumors about the misconduct while working on a different story in Alabama. The Post was able to corroborate every account from the women with additional witnesses, including some of the women’s mothers and friends who knew about the alleged incidents when they first happened.

Both Roy and Kayla Moore have repeatedly denied all the allegations against Roy Moore and have called out one woman who claimed the former judge sexually assaulted her and signed her yearbook when she was in high school. Roy Moore’s attorney has asked for the yearbook to be turned over to a third party to examine whether the signature is real, which has been the campaign’s main line of defense against the reports.

Kayla Moore has been publicly attacking The Washington Post for the past week. On Wednesday, she posted the name and phone number of a Post reporter who had been calling friends of the Moore family, claiming the paper was on a witch hunt against them. She’s since edited the post to remove the reporter’s name and number, but added a link that lets people report “inappropriate news organization contact” on the campaign website. The family has also threatened to sue the Post and a local news outlet, AL.com

Kayla Moore ended the press conference, which featured testimony from multiple women, defending her husband’s credentials and his history of being a “gentleman.”

“I have been married to my husband for over 32 years. He was a graduate of West Point and served our country in Vietnam and has always been an officer and a gentleman,” she said. “He is a loving father and a grandfather. Most important, he is a Christian. So let me set the record straight … He will not step down.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Not Going Anywhere: Roy Moore's Wife Says ‘We Are In A Battle’ 9 seconds ago

The people of Alabama understand the “battle” former Judge Roy Moore is facing in...

White House's New Defense Of Trump's Moore Silence: He Supported Strange! 6 minutes ago

The White House’s director of legislative affairs on Friday offered an unusual defense of...

Conway: Trump Criticized Franken Instead Of 'Eight Days Old' Moore Story about 2 hours ago

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Friday that President Donald Trump has not personally...

Dem Rep.: 'I Have Too Many’ ‘Me Too’ Stories To Count about 3 hours ago

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is a big fan of the “me too” movement and...

Interior Dept. Watchdog Says Zinke Does Not Keep Proper Travel Records about 3 hours ago

As the Interior Department inspector general has carried out its investigation into Interior Secretary...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.