TPM Livewire

Moore Lawyer Sends Letter Threatening To Sue Alabama Media Group, WaPo

PIN-IT
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published November 15, 2017 12:08 pm

An attorney for Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore’s wife and his Foundation for Moral Law has sent a letter to a local news outlet asking the newspaper to retract stories about allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore and threatening to sue, according to several reports.

The Moores’ attorney is accusing the Alabama Media Group — a local news outlet that’s been covering the allegations against Moore of sexual misconduct and sexual assault — of defamation, libel, slander, fraud, malice, suppression, wantonness, conspiracy and negligence, according to a letter reported on by MSNBC, Fox6 and nationally syndicated radio host Steve Deace.

A similar letter was also sent to The Washington Post, which first reported on the allegations on Thursday, according to Deace.

The attorney, Trenton Garmon, from Garmon and Liddon based in Birmingham, Alabama, claimed the local news outlets falsely reported on the allegations of a fifth woman, who came forward Monday claiming Moore had assaulted her when she was a teenager.

In the letter, Garmon also refuted reports that Moore signed one of the accuser’s yearbooks as “DA,” claiming he had done an analysis of the handwriting and confirmed it was not Moore’s signature. He also took issue with reports that Moore had been banned from Gadsden Mall and had a reputation of predatory behavior.

During an interview on MSNBC Wednesday morning, Garmon continued to defend Moore against the mall allegations, saying he was intimately familiar with the policies and procedures with dealing with nuisance individuals at the facility and said there has “never been a list with Roy Moore being banned from the mall.”

He said he sent the letters because the Moores want people to hear the facts from “both sides” and they don’t want voters to rush to judgment.

“The things that are out there that have been reported is really just rabbit trails,” he said. “So what we’re saying to voters and what we’re saying to people that are rushing to judgment is allow the facts to sort themselves out through, hopefully, a jury trial eventually, we think we will get there.

In the letter Garmon asked to be notified within five days if the news reports were meant to be viewed as satire. If not, they requested a retraction be made within five days, otherwise Garmon threatened to begin the process of filing a lawsuit on behalf of both the Moores and their foundation.

The letter was reportedly sent on Tuesday. The Washington Post, the Roy Moore Campaign and Garmon’s law firm did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment. Alabama Media Group told TPM it planned to publish a story on the letter.

The letter is also rife with spelling and grammatical errors. Read it below:

Judge Roy Moore initiates first legal action against media for defamation, starting with local outlet Alabama Media Group.UPDATE….similar version of this letter also sent to Washington Post.

Posted by Steve Deace on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore Lawyer Sends Letter Threatening To Sue Alabama Media Group, WaPo 8 seconds ago

An attorney for Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore's wife and his Foundation for...

Moore Lawyer Cites MSNBC Anchor Who Hails From Canada To Defend Candidate 6 minutes ago

A lawyer representing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who stands accused of sexually...

Bogus Robocall Claims Washington Post Is Offering Money For Dirt On Moore 18 minutes ago

At least one Alabama resident received a voice mail Tuesday from a man calling...

Gowdy: I Don't Think 'Threshold Has Been Met' For Clinton Special Counsel about 2 hours ago

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday said...

Fox's Shep Smith Debunks Right Wing's Pet 'Uranium One' Scandal about 2 hours ago

Fox News’ Shepard Smith took six minutes out of his show Tuesday to debunk...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.