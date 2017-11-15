Moore Lawyer Sends Letter Threatening To Sue Alabama Media Group, WaPo

An attorney for Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore’s wife and his Foundation for Moral Law has sent a letter to a local news outlet asking the newspaper to retract stories about allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore and threatening to sue, according to several reports.

The Moores’ attorney is accusing the Alabama Media Group — a local news outlet that’s been covering the allegations against Moore of sexual misconduct and sexual assault — of defamation, libel, slander, fraud, malice, suppression, wantonness, conspiracy and negligence, according to a letter reported on by MSNBC, Fox6 and nationally syndicated radio host Steve Deace.

BREAKING: Attorney For Alabama Media Group confirms they received a letter from Roy Moore's attorney notifying them of intent to sue for "false reporting" related to Moore and the Foundation For Moral Law — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) November 15, 2017

A similar letter was also sent to The Washington Post, which first reported on the allegations on Thursday, according to Deace.

The attorney, Trenton Garmon, from Garmon and Liddon based in Birmingham, Alabama, claimed the local news outlets falsely reported on the allegations of a fifth woman, who came forward Monday claiming Moore had assaulted her when she was a teenager.

In the letter, Garmon also refuted reports that Moore signed one of the accuser’s yearbooks as “DA,” claiming he had done an analysis of the handwriting and confirmed it was not Moore’s signature. He also took issue with reports that Moore had been banned from Gadsden Mall and had a reputation of predatory behavior.

During an interview on MSNBC Wednesday morning, Garmon continued to defend Moore against the mall allegations, saying he was intimately familiar with the policies and procedures with dealing with nuisance individuals at the facility and said there has “never been a list with Roy Moore being banned from the mall.”

He said he sent the letters because the Moores want people to hear the facts from “both sides” and they don’t want voters to rush to judgment.

“The things that are out there that have been reported is really just rabbit trails,” he said. “So what we’re saying to voters and what we’re saying to people that are rushing to judgment is allow the facts to sort themselves out through, hopefully, a jury trial eventually, we think we will get there.

In the letter Garmon asked to be notified within five days if the news reports were meant to be viewed as satire. If not, they requested a retraction be made within five days, otherwise Garmon threatened to begin the process of filing a lawsuit on behalf of both the Moores and their foundation.

The letter was reportedly sent on Tuesday. The Washington Post, the Roy Moore Campaign and Garmon’s law firm did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment. Alabama Media Group told TPM it planned to publish a story on the letter.

The letter is also rife with spelling and grammatical errors. Read it below: