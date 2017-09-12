TPM Livewire

NBC News’ Katy Tur Says Trump Gave Her An Unwanted Kiss On The Cheek

NBC News correspondent Katy Tur wrote in her book published Tuesday that Donald Trump, then a Republican candidate for president, gave her an unwelcome kiss on the cheek during his campaign.

Describing the incident in her book “Unbelievable,” published Tuesday, Tur said Trump kissed her before an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Before I know what’s happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek,” she wrote. “My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops.”

Her next thought, according to Tur, was, “I hope the cameras didn’t see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously.”

Tur was one of Trump’s favorite targets on the campaign trail; he derided her as “little Katy” and called her a “third rate reporter” during a rally, after which Tur said the Secret Service walked her to her car.

The President on Tuesday lashed out at “people writing books and major articles” about him with “zero access,” an attack that coincided with the release of Tur’s book.

The nature of Trump’s unwanted attentions was not specific to Tur, either. After the Washington Post published the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in October 2016, a recording where Trump bragged about kissing and grabbing women “by the pussy,” multiple women came forward to accuse him of similar unwelcome misconduct.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
