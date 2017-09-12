Trump Attacks ‘People Writing Books’ About Him With ‘Zero Access’

President Donald Trump lashed out at “people writing books and major articles about me” on Tuesday. Some speculated it was a jab at NBC’s Katy Tur, who had promoted her new book on the 2016 campaign earlier in the morning.

Fascinating to watch people writing books and major articles about me and yet they know nothing about me & have zero access. #FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2017

Tur’s book recounting her time covering Trump on the 2016 campaign trail, “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History,” was released Tuesday. The book pays special attention to Trump’s attacks on the press, including his singling her out specifically.

In an essay for Marie Claire in August 2016, Tur recalled being called out by Trump at a packed rally in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. “It wasn’t until hours later, when Secret Service took the extraordinary step of walking me to my car, that the incident sank in,” she wrote.

She told NBC’s Matt Lauer Tuesday on “Today,” referring to Trump’s alternating tactics of attack and flattery: “It was like a rollercoaster, and you just had to put it aside and continue doing your job.”

“When he realized that his charm wasn’t going to change my reporting, he would go on the attack,” she added.

For some, Trump’s tweet recalled that same method, though this time he did not name Tur.