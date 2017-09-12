TPM Livewire

Trump Attacks ‘People Writing Books’ About Him With ‘Zero Access’

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to his mobile phone during a lunch stop in North Charleston, S.C. Trump’s approach to Twitter has been as unorthodox as his presidential campaign.The billionaire’s use of the social media service has been unpredictable and unfiltered, sometimes brilliant and occasionally typographically challenged. He has celebrated the support of scores of accounts that appear almost solely dedicated to him. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/AP
By Published September 12, 2017 10:24 am

President Donald Trump lashed out at “people writing books and major articles about me” on Tuesday. Some speculated it was a jab at NBC’s Katy Tur, who had promoted her new book on the 2016 campaign earlier in the morning.

Tur’s book recounting her time covering Trump on the 2016 campaign trail, “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History,” was released Tuesday. The book pays special attention to Trump’s attacks on the press, including his singling her out specifically.

In an essay for Marie Claire in August 2016, Tur recalled being called out by Trump at a packed rally in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. “It wasn’t until hours later, when Secret Service took the extraordinary step of walking me to my car, that the incident sank in,” she wrote.

She told NBC’s Matt Lauer Tuesday on “Today,” referring to Trump’s alternating tactics of attack and flattery: “It was like a rollercoaster, and you just had to put it aside and continue doing your job.”

“When he realized that his charm wasn’t going to change my reporting, he would go on the attack,” she added.

For some, Trump’s tweet recalled that same method, though this time he did not name Tur.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
