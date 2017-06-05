CNN: Former Breitbart Writer Out After Inflammatory Tweets On London Attack

Breitbart News on Monday announced the departure of a former writer who posted a number of inflammatory tweets about Muslims after an attack in London killed seven people and wounded dozens more, CNN reported.

Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of the conservative site, made an internal announcement regarding Katie McHugh’s departure, CNN reported, citing four unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

A crowdfunding page on WeSearchr was created Monday morning quoting McHugh as saying she “said nothing wrong.”

“Breitbart News fired an editor for speaking frankly about Islam and Muslim immigration,” the page quoted McHugh as saying. “It’s also interesting Breitbart News chose to fire me rather than colleagues leaking to CNN.”

“Breitbart News fired me for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration,” McHugh tweeted on Monday, with a link to the page.

Breitbart News fired me for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration. https://t.co/IRAUOj6pIL #LondonBridge — Katie McHugh🇺🇸 (@k_mcq) June 5, 2017

Neither McHugh nor Marlow immediately responded to TPM’s requests for comment.

Formerly a writer for Breitbart, McHugh tweeted on Saturday that “there would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there.”

There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there. #LondonBridge — Katie McHugh🇺🇸 (@k_mcq) June 3, 2017

“You’re a real moron,” Pej Vahdat, an Iranian-American actor, replied.

“You’re an Indian,” McHugh responded, in a tweet she later deleted.

These comments from Breitbart writer @k_mcq tonight. Reached out to Breitbart spox. No response yet. pic.twitter.com/hnhLmZUNpR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 4, 2017

No I'm not. I'm an Iranian American Muslim and proud of it. I condemn any violence from any group period. But don't lump all in one https://t.co/3h4ZMkkTxy — Pej Vahdat (@pejvahdat) June 3, 2017

Press one for English, and two for fewer Muslim terror attacks. #LondonBridge https://t.co/Ydbr2QVCa2 — Katie McHugh🇺🇸 (@k_mcq) June 4, 2017

She also lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whose family immigrated to the U.K. from Pakistan.

President Donald Trump also appeared to criticize Khan on Sunday for a statement the mayor made reassuring Londoners about “an increased police presence” in the city.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” Khan said on Sunday. “There’s no reason to be alarmed.”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” Trump tweeted.

Ryan Saavedra, another writer at Breitbart, responded to the attack by calling for “the crusades” to come back. He later deleted the tweet.

The tweet was deleted but here's what it said pic.twitter.com/e7RiAiZlfs — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 4, 2017

On Sunday, CNN reported that McHugh’s colleagues were not pleased with the posts.

“I find it appalling,” one unnamed Breitbart employee told CNN.

Another called it a “terrible comment,” and a third said the remark was “dumb.”

This post has been updated.