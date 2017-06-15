GA GOPer Says She Was Sent Packages With Threats, ‘Suspicious Substance’

Georgia Republican House candidate Karen Handel on Thursday said she received packages containing “threatening letters and a suspicious substance” at her home, a day after a gunman opened fire at congressional Republicans’ baseball practice.

“This afternoon we had some suspicious packages delivered to our house and to our neighbors,” Handel said in a statement posted on Facebook.

She said law enforcement officials were involved.

“The packages contained threatening letters and a suspicious substance,” Handel said. “The police were quickly notified and street is now being blocked off. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement as necessary.”

James Hodgkinson, the suspected shooter who fired at Republican lawmakers on Wednesday as they practiced for the annual congressional baseball game, criticized Handel in a Facebook comment posted earlier this week.

“Republican Bitch Wants People to Work for Slave Wages, when a Livable Wage is the Only Way to Go!” Hodgkinson posted, responding to comments Handel made during a debate last week for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia.

Handel on Wednesday said Hodgkinson “targeted members of Congress specifically because he disagreed with their views.”