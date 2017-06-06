TPM Livewire

Karen Handel: ‘I Do Not Support A Livable Wage’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel updates supporters on early results at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/AP
By Published June 6, 2017 9:23 pm

During Tuesday night’s debate for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Republican candidate Karen Handel said that she does not support a “livable wage.”

“This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative: I do not support a livable wage,” she said on Atlanta’s WSB-TV in response to a viewer question about raising the minimum wage. “What I support is making sure that we have an economy that is robust with low taxes and less regulation.”

Handel said that raising the minimum wage could “dramatically” hurt small businesses.

Handel’s opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, said that “the minimum wage should be a living wage.” He noted that he supports raising the minimum wage gradually so that businesses can slowly adapt to the increase.

Ossoff’s campaign highlighted Handel’s remark about not supporting a “livable wage,” which quickly went viral, on Twitter after the debate:

Watch below:

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Karen Handel: 'I Do Not Support A Livable Wage' (VIDEO) 23 minutes ago

During Tuesday night's debate for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Republican candidate Karen...

NYT: Comey Told Sessions He Didn't Want To Be Alone With Trump 58 minutes ago

The day after President Donald Trump allegedly asked then-FBI Director James Comey to drop the...

WATCH LIVE: Georgia Candidates For Congress Face Off In Debate At 8 PM ET about 2 hours ago

The candidates to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff...

ABC: Sessions Offered To Resign As AG While Trump Still Fuming Over His Recusal about 3 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently offered to resign as his relationship with President Donald...

CNN: Russian Hackers Planted Fake News That Contributed To Qatar Crisis about 3 hours ago

Russian hackers planted a fake news report on Qatar's state news site that contributed to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.