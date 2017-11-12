TPM Livewire

Kelly: I Don’t Keep Track Of Trump’s Tweets, I Just ‘Find Out About Them’

PIN-IT
Sipa USA via AP
By Published November 12, 2017 10:43 am

White House chief of staff John Kelly on Sunday said that he does not keep track of the medium his boss, President Donald Trump, uses to share his unfiltered thoughts, announce policy and issue marching orders.

“Believe it or not, I do not follow the tweets,” Kelly told reporters in Vietnam, according to the Los Angeles Times, where he is accompanying Trump on a 12-day trip to Asia. “I find out about them.”

Trump has used Twitter to insult people, places and things on the campaign trail, to ratchet up his rhetoric about North Korea’s nuclear program, to announce an impromptu, unvetted blanket ban on letting transgender individuals serve in the U.S. military, to attack members of the media and news outlets that publish unflattering coverage, and to alternately endorse and undercut members of his own caucus.

“Someone, I read the other day, said we all just react to the tweets,” Kelly said, according to the report. “We don’t. I don’t. I don’t allow the staff to. We know what we’re doing.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kelly insisted he does not need to keep the President’s posts in mind when it comes to policy development.

“We develop policy in the normal traditional staff way,” he said. “They are what they are.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway: Trump Wants To Discuss 'Major Issues' With Putin, Not Election Meddling about 4 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants to...

Kelly: I Don't Keep Track Of Trump's Tweets, I Just 'Find Out About Them' about 5 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly on Sunday said that he does not...

Trump Publicly Lauds Own Restraint For Not Calling Kim Jong Un 'Short And Fat' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his own restraint for not calling North Korean...

GOP Senator: Allegations Against Moore 'Have More Credibility' Than His Denial about 6 hours ago

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Sunday said the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Third GOP Senator Rescinds His Support For Roy Moore Over Allegations about 7 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Saturday became the third member of his caucus to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.